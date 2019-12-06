Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Silva latest to fall far short at ambitious Everton

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 03:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 03:05 IST
Soccer-Silva latest to fall far short at ambitious Everton

Marco Silva became the latest managerial departure at Everton when he was sacked on Thursday having failed to get anywhere near their lofty ambition of joining the Premier League elite.

When Everton appointed Dutchman Ronald Koeman in 2016, owner Farhad Moshiri talked of breaking into the 'big six'. The billionaire said he wanted the club to become part of the "Hollywood of football" in the North West, competing with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Juergen Klopp's Liverpool.

Instead, Everton have become an example of how not to run a successful football club. In that period they have spent 450 million pounds ($577.35 million) on players but are now looking for their fourth manager since the British-Iranian businessman took the helm.

After Koeman, Everton steadied the ship with the experienced Sam Allardyce but there was nothing Hollywood about his style of football and the demanding supporters craved another big name. Moshiri had his heart set on Portuguese coach Silva but there was little in the 42-year-old's record that suggested he was capable of pushing the club into the elite.

Silva's brief battle against relegation with Hull City ended in failure and after a good start at Watford their form faded. The blame for that was put on the distraction of Everton's interest in the Portuguese but, even though the Merseysiders ended last season well to finish in eighth place, Silva never seemed close to finding the right approach.

LITTLE RETURN However, major questions need to be asked about the club's recruitment strategy which has seen heavy investment in players who have given little return.

The two big money signings in the last window, Alex Iwobi and Moise Kean, have made little impact with only Brazilian Richarlison, who arrived with Silva from Watford, having truly impressed. It has been the same story in almost every window throughout the Moshiri era -- with a series of signings failing to live up to expectations.

Davy Klaassen, Cenk Tosun, Nikola Vlasic and Sandro Ramirez are just some of the players who were supposed to lift Everton towards the top six but who never came close to the standard required. The next man in charge, whether that be a stop-gap in former boss David Moyes or a more ambitious appointment, will inherit an over-sized squad of players brought in by three previous managers, with the under-used squad members wondering if they might be better off moving elsewhere.

Many Everton fans expect a big name, another declaration of ambition and 'Hollywood' intent. Others might prefer a younger, up and coming manager like Eddie Howe of Bournemouth. But whichever direction Moshiri decides to follow, the next man faces an unenviable task trying to sort out the existing mess and then living up to goals that seem ever more distant.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Browns' Mayfield 'looked good' in return to practice

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was back at practice Thursday after a one-day absence to rest his bruised right hand. Wearing a wrap on his throwing hand, according to reporters who attended practice, Mayfield looked good, per h...

BRIEF-CVC In Talks With FIFA About Acquiring Rights To Club World Cup - FT

Dec 5 Reuters - CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS HOLDING DISCUSSIONS WITH FIFA ABOUT ACQUIRING THE COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO THE REVAMPED CLUB WORLD CUP - FT CVC, OTHER CORPORATE GROUPS APPROACHED BY SPAINS REAL MADRID ABOUT CREATING A NEW CLUB LEAGUE CONTE...

UPDATE 3-U.S. says Iran may have killed more than 1,000 in recent protests

Iranian security forces may have killed more than 1,000 people, the top U.S. diplomat for Iran said on Thursday, since protests over gasoline price hikes began in mid-November, a crackdown U.S. President Donald Trump described as horrible. ...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Everton sack manager Silva after derby humbling

Everton have sacked manager Marco Silva, the Premier League club said on Thursday, the day after the team slipped into the relegation zone following a humiliating 5-2 defeat by Merseyside rivals Liverpool.Silva, who arrived at Goodison Park...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019