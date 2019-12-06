Left Menu
Reports: Twins to re-sign RHP Pineda to 2-year deal

Image Credit: Twitter (@Twins)

The Minnesota Twins have agreed to re-sign free-agent right-hander Michael Pineda on a two-year contract, per multiple reports Thursday. FOX 9 of Minneapolis was first to report the agreement, with ESPN and MLB Network reporting that the deal -- which is still pending a physical -- will be for $20 million over the two seasons.

Pineda, 30, will be out for the first 39 games of the 2020 season after he received a 60-game suspension without pay in September for violating the league's drug policy. Per the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball, Pineda tested positive for Hydrochlorothiazide, which is a violation of the league's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Because of the suspension, he was forced to miss the Twins' American League Divisional Series against the New York Yankees, which New York swept 3-0.

Despite Pineda's ill-timed punishment, Minnesota will bring back the veteran who has pitched in parts of six seasons in the majors. Pineda has also had his share of injury issues in his career, including two minor stints on the injured list in 2019 (triceps strain, knee tendinitis). Last season, Pineda went 11-5 record with a 4.01 ERA in 26 starts, striking out 140 batters in 146 innings. It marked his first action on the mound for the Twins after signing as a free agent before the 2018 season, a contract he signed while recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2017 while with the Yankees.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Pineda also missed two entire seasons (2012-13) because of severe shoulder injuries -- his first two seasons in the Yankees organization after being traded from the Seattle Mariners following his 2011 big league debut. As a Mariners rookie, Pineda went 9-10 with a 3.74 ERA with 173 strikeouts in 171 innings. Pineda owns a 51-46 career mark with a 4.04 ERA in 143 starts.

Pineda is the second starting pitcher the Twins have retained thus far this offseason. Minnesota also kept right-hander Jake Odorizzi, who accepted the Twins' one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer in November.

