Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zuccarello, Wild stay hot with win over Lightning

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 09:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 09:45 IST
Zuccarello, Wild stay hot with win over Lightning
Image Credit: pixabay

Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello notched a goal and two assists as the Wild won their fifth straight game by beating the host Tampa Bay Lightning 5-4 on Thursday night. Carson Soucy and Jason Zucker each contributed a goal and an assist, and Joel Eriksson Ek and Victor Rask also tallied for Minnesota, which has points in 11 straight games (8-0-3).

Jonas Brodin added two helpers, and Alex Stalock made 30 saves to move to 5-0-2 in his last seven decisions. Minnesota played without Mikko Koivu (lower body) and Jared Spurgeon (broken hand), who were injured on Tuesday.

Erik Cernak recorded a goal and an assist, and Mikhail Sergachev, Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are 3-5-1 against Western Conference foes. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 16 of 21 shots in his 227th career appearance for Tampa Bay, tying him with Ben Bishop for the most in franchise history.

The Lightning opened a wild first period by scoring on their first rush. Brayden Point dropped a pass back to Cernak, who fired home his second goal at the 1:52 mark. But the visitors scored three times in a span of 1:41, getting goals from Eriksson Ek, Zucker and Soucy for a 3-1 advantage.

Jordan Greenway forced a puck into the Wild's offensive end and fed a pass into the low slot that Eriksson Ek popped in for his second tally at 9:33. Zucker soon started a give-and-go with Eric Staal, with Zucker finishing it off with his 11th marker. Soucy's long-shot worked through traffic for his third goal just 28 seconds later.

But Sergachev cut it to 3-2 when he charged in from the right side and flipped in his fourth goal on the short side of Stalock after the goalie pulled off the near post at 15:57. Anthony Cirelli appeared to tie it on a goal with 2:12 left in the second, but he barreled into Stalock, with both winding up in the net. The goal was waved off for goaltender interference, and a hooking penalty was assessed to Minnesota.

Hedman netted his 100th career goal on the ensuing power play, but Rask pushed in a rebound 36 seconds later for a 4-3 lead. Killorn battled in and tied it 4-4 at the 4-minute mark of the third before Zuccarello wristed in his sixth goal eight seconds later for a 5-4 lead.

After a faceoff following an icing infraction, Stalock gloved a high shot from Nikita Kucherov at the buzzer to preserve the win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Monahan, Lucic drive Flames past Sabres

Sean Monahan collected a goal and an assist while Milan Lucic netted his first goal of the season as the host Calgary Flames scored four straight goals to net a comeback 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Goaltender David Ri...

Monahan, Lucic drive Flames past Sabres

Sean Monahan collected one goal and two assists, while Milan Lucic netted his first goal of the season as the host Calgary Flames scored four straight goals to net a comeback 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Goaltender Dav...

Customs officials seize 1.13 kg gold, foreign currency at Chennai airport

Customs department officials on Thursday seized 1.13 kg of gold worth Rs 44 lakh and foreign currencies to the tune of Rs 11.5 lakh from passengers at Chennai international airport. The officials intercepted Shaikh Abdullah and Thamimun Ans...

NBA roundup: Harden withstands elbow, helps Rockets top Raptors

James Harden scored six of his 23 points in the fourth quarter after leaving the game briefly at the end of the third with a head injury and the visiting Houston Rockets defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-109 Thursday night. After Harden atte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019