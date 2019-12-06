Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will this stop future rapists? Jwala Gutta questions Telangana Police

As all the four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana were shot dead by the police on Friday, shuttler Jwala gutta raised a question that whether this action will stop people from committing such a heinous crime.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 12:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 12:03 IST
Will this stop future rapists? Jwala Gutta questions Telangana Police
Shuttler Jwala Gutta (file image). Image Credit: ANI

As all the four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana were shot dead by the police on Friday, shuttler Jwala gutta raised a question that whether this action will stop people from committing such a heinous crime. "Will this stop the future rapists?? And an important question: will every rapist be treated the same way...irrespective of their social standing," Jwala tweeted.

All the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter with Telangana police early on Friday. According to the police, when all the four accused were taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, they tried to escape and were shot at.

Senior police officials arrived at the site of the encounter. "The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

Police said that the veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

People have lost faith in criminal justice system: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said people are happy over what has happened in Hyderabad but have lost faith in the criminal justice system.Kejriwal was reacting to the encounter killings of four persons accused of raping an...

RBI to retain dovish bias going forward: Report

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to retain a dovish bias going forward and its emphasis may switch towards ensuring that the aggressive rate cut this year gets transmitted to commercial lending rates, says a report. After five consecut...

WIDER IMAGE-Fires in the Amazon: a barrier to climate change up in smoke

Fire is not natural in the Amazon. Virgin rainforest, no matter how fierce the sun, is too wet to catch alight. If the forest burns it is almost always because of humans. In August, around the peak of the so-called queimadas as the burning ...

Kejriwal launches booklet on Ambedkar for school curricula

The Delhi government on Friday introduced a booklet on the life and work of Dr. B R Ambedkar in the curriculum for classes 6 to 8. By describing Ambedkar just as a leader of Dalits, people have belittled his contribution to society, Chief M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019