Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pant needs to figure own way of dealing with pressure: Ganguly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 14:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 14:16 IST
Pant needs to figure own way of dealing with pressure: Ganguly

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant should get used to hearing chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni" and figure his own mechanism to deal with the extreme pressure that comes with being an India cricketer, feels BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. The 22-year-old Pant has been under intense scrutiny for his underwhelming performances in white-ball cricket but has got the firm backing of both skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma.

Kohli on Thursday said Pant can't be isolated to such an extent that he starts feeling nervous on the field and found it "disrespectful" that fans chanted Mahendra Singh Dhoni's name when the youngster made mistakes during a recent home series. "It's good for him (Pant). He should get used to it. Let him hear it and let him find a way to succeed. He will be under pressure and let him go through it and figure out on his own," Ganguly said during the 'India Today Conclave (East)' here on Friday.

Ganguly also refused to divulge the BCCI's plans with regards to Dhoni's much-speculated future. He said it will take 15 years of consistency for Rishabh Pant to be the next Dhoni. "Everyday, you don't get MS Dhoni. It will take Pant 15 years to achieve what MS has achieved," he said.

"The BCCI can't be thankful enough to MS for what he has done for Indian cricket. We will leave it at that. We are speaking to Virat, the selectors, that's what it is. We will address (Dhoni future) as and when it comes," he said. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Greece to expel Libyan ambassador over Turkey-Libya accord

Greece said on Friday it was expelling the Libyan ambassador, angered at an accord between Libya and Turkey signed on Nov. 27 that maps out a sea boundary between the two countries close to the Greek island of Crete.Mohamed Younis AB Menfi ...

We are proud of him for doing this: Brother of Cyberabad CP on Telangana encounter

Dr NC Sajjan, the brother of Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who was involved in an encounter where the police shot dead four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian, stated on Friday that the people of his native ...

Police resorted to 'retaliatory' firing: Sajjanar on encounter

Police resorted to retaliatory firing Sajjanar on encounter Hyderabad, Dec 6 PTI The Telangana Police on Fridaysaid its personnel resorted to retaliatory firing after twoof the accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarianopened fi...

HC dismisses election petition against PM

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the petition that had challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modis election from Varanasi parliamentary constituency.Justice Manoj Gupta passed the order on an election petition filed by Tej Bahadur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019