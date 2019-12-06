Left Menu
James Faulkner returns to Lancashire for T20 Blast 2020

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner will return to Lancashire Cricket Club for the next year's T20 Blast.

  • Manchester
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:41 IST
James Faulkner. Image Credit: ANI

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner will return to Lancashire Cricket Club for the next year's T20 Blast. Faulkner played a pivotal role in his first spell, the Blast-winning season in 2015, and has since featured for the Red Rose in 2018 and 2019.

In total, he has played 40 T20 matches for Lancashire, taking 56 wickets at an average of 17.53 and notching 461 runs, with a high score of 73. A veteran of over 90 white ball internationals for Australia, the 29-year-old was instrumental in the Club's maiden T20 title win back in 2015, finishing as the joint-leading wicket-taker in the competition, alongside teammate Stephen Parry.

Lancashire Director of Cricket, Paul Allott, said in an official statement: "James is a fantastic, well-rounded cricketer of significant experience and we are delighted to welcome him back to Old Trafford for the fourth season in 2020." "He is the very definition of an all-rounder. He can bowl in any situation, which he has done successfully for us at both the beginning and back end of an innings, and is still a powerful batsman, not to mention his outstanding ability in the field too," he added.

Faulkner is thrilled with his return to the club and said it feels like a home to be in old Trafford. "I am thrilled to be returning to Old Trafford for next season's Vitality Blast. It feels like a home away from home for me and I cannot wait to get started again in May," Faulkner said.

"We were unlucky not to progress past the quarter-finals last year and we are all determined to put that right in 2020. We will be going all out to repeat the success of 2015, which remains one of the proudest memories in my cricketing career," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

