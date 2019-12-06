Tendulkar wishes Bumrah in amusing manner as her turns 26!

Former legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Friday wished pacer Jasprit Bumrah in an amusing manner on his 26th birthday. Tendulkar takes jibe to Bumrah by saying that bowlers keep coming back to the batsmen just like boomerang and termed him as 'Jasprit Boomerang'.

Taking to Twitter Tendulkar wrote, "World-class bowlers keep coming back at the batsmen just like a Boomerang! For me, you are Jasprit Boomerang! Keep making India proud. Happy Birthday, @Jaspritbumrah93." Bumrah, who turns 26 today has been out of cricket action for over three months now after suffering from a lower back injury.

The pacer who last played a Test for India in July this year is still among the top ten bowlers in the longest format of the game. He is currently ranked at the fifth position. While in the ODI format, he is at the pole position. Bumrah's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians also wished him.

"Wishing you plenty of success and more of titles, champion #BoomBoozled #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians @Jaspritbumrah93," Indians tweeted. Later in the day, India will take on West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series in Hyderabad.

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)