Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Boxing League moves to Delhi with double header on Saturday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 20:02 IST
Indian Boxing League moves to Delhi with double header on Saturday

Odisha Warriors will take on Bangalore Brawlers, while NE Rhinos will face Gujarat Giants in a double header as the Big Bout Indian Boxing League moves to the national capital on Saturday. After four days of action at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, the league will shift to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium complex, promising a bonanza for the boxing fans this weekend.

In the opening clash, Odisha Warriors, who have lost both their encounters, will meet Bangalore Brawlers with the hope that they stay in the hunt for a place in the semifinals. However, the Bangalore Brawlers will believe that Pinki Rani, Simranjit Kaur and Gaurav Bidhuri help the team post their maiden victory.

Saturday's second clash between NE Rhinos and Gujarat Giants promises to draw the fans to the edge of their seats. Nikhat Zareen sparked the NE Rhinos' turnaround against Bangalore Brawlers and she will hope that her team sustains the momentum against the Amit Pangal-led Gujarat Giants, who are no pushovers.

The Giants are bubbling with confidence after a 5-2 win over Odisha Warriors. With Mohammed Husamuddin and Sarita Devi also lending their shoulders to the task of getting the Gujarat Giants in the semifinals, Pangal will look for that crucial fourth point from among Rajesh Narwal (women's 51kg), Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg) Ashish Kumar (75kg) and British champion Scott Forrest (91kg).

The Mary Kom-led Punjab Panthers are currently leading the table with two victories. NE Rhinos and Gujarat Giants are the other teams with victories against their name while Bangalore Brawlers, Bombay Bullets and Odisha Warriors are yet to finish on the winning side. The Big Bout Indian Boxing League, approved by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), is a unique three-week competition for top Indian and international boxers.

Six 14-member teams are competing for a Rs. 3 crore prize purse. The squads will play one another in the league before the top four teams compete in the semifinals. Each match consists of seven bouts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Niranjan Kumar Singh appointed Oil Industry Development Board Secretary

Senior bureaucrat Niranjan Kumar Singh was on Friday appointed as the Secretary, Oil Industry Development Board, a Personnel Ministry order said.The board is mandated to provide financial assistance for development of the oil industry.Singh...

Aberdeen in Andaman adjudged best police station in country

Aberdeen in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been adjudged the best performing police station in the country while dealing with property offence, crime against women and weaker sections, the Home Ministry said on Friday. Balasinor in Mah...

Delhi has become unsafe for women: Sharmishtha Mukherjee

Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmishtha Mukherjee on Friday slammed the BJP government at the Centre and ruling AAP in the city, over growing cases of crimes against women. According to the Delhi Police website, the number of rapes in ...

New MSME units need no clearances from govt for three years: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said new micro, small and medium enterprise MSME unit in the state will not be asked for certain permissions for three years under the Punjab Right to Business Act 2019. We have said for three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019