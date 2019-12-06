KKFI announces cash award for gold medal winners at SAG

Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) on Friday announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh each for the gold medal winning men's and women's team for their performance at the 13th South Asian Games. "We had organised an extensive fifteen days camp in Delhi before the team left for the SAG and the rigorous preparations in run up helped our players to not only up their game but gel as a team. We intend to organise similar camps with the help of Sports Ministry for future tournaments as well," said Sudhanshu Mittal, President, KKFI.

The 2016 gold medallists repeated a podium finish as the men's team defeated Bangladesh in the finals and the women's team successfully defended their title against hosts Nepal. "The boys and girls played some exceptional Kho Kho and the performance is for everyone to see. Such awards will only encourage their morale and inspire them to do better," said Rajeev Mehta, Chairman Kho Kho Federation of India.

The Indian Kho Kho squad was felicitated by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday upon their return.

