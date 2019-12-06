Left Menu
Indian sports fraternity lauds police for killing of four rape accused in Hyderabad

The Indian sports fraternity on Friday lauded the police for killing the four men accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad. The four accused were killed in 'retaliatory' firing by police near Hyderabad on

Friday morning when they were taken to the scene of crime as part of investigation. Olympic medallists shuttlers P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and cricketer Harbhajan Singh were among the prominent sportspersons who showered praise on the Telangana police for their action.

"Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u," Saina wrote on her twitter handle. "Justice has been served! @TelanganaPolice. May Disha's soul rest in peace," tweeted Sindhu.

Phogat sisters -- Babita and Geeta -- also appreciated the action taken by the police. "I congratulate the police for the encouragement, women will feel more empowered now, public is showering them with petals for a reason. I salute them," wrote Babita.

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and London Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also showered praise on the police for the operation that killed the four men. "Well done @TelanganaCMO and police for showing this is how it is done no one should dare doing something like this again in future," tweeted Harbhajan.

Former Sports Minister and 2004 Athens Olympics bronze medalist, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also congratulated Hyderabad Police. "I congratulate the hyderabad police and the leadership that allows the police to act like police. Let all know this is the country where good will always prevail over evil (Disclaimer for holier than thou- police acted swiftly in self defence) (sic)," Rathore wrote.

However, 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist shuttler Jwala Gutta questioned the decision, asking whether such police actions would stop rape from happening in the future. "Will this stop the future rapists?? And an important question Will every rapist be treated the same way...irrespective of their social standing?! (sic)," Jwala wrote.

The encounter took place when the suspects had allegedly tried to flee from custody after being taken to the spot, for investigation, where the body of a young veterinary doctor, raped and murdered before being set afire, was found last week.

