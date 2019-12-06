Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Ronaldinho says Man City ready for Champions League challenge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 21:52 IST
INTERVIEW-Soccer-Ronaldinho says Man City ready for Champions League challenge
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Former Barcelona and Brazil striker Ronaldinho has backed Pep Guardiola to end his Champions League barren run and win the trophy with Manchester City.

"It's a very difficult competition, but he is a very good coach with a great team at his disposal so they can break through at any moment," Ronaldinho told Reuters in Budapest, where he was promoting teqball, a hybrid sport mixing football with table tennis. In the three seasons since the Spaniard took over, City won two Premier League titles, and added an FA Cup and League Cup for a domestic treble last season, but have so far failed to crack the European game's ultimate test.

Ronaldinho, now 39, said the pass-heavy style of play at Man City may be different from the spectacular individual efforts that marked his own career, but the English club is still "perennial contenders" and played beautiful football. "I don't watch their games in their entirety, usually only highlights, but what I do see of Man City I do always like a lot," he said.

Soon after he took the head coach position at Barcelona in 2008, Guardiola dropped Ronaldinho from the squad, ending what is widely considered the peak period of the Brazilian's career, which included guiding Barca to a Champions' League title. Ronaldinho then joined Italy's AC Milan and after three seasons returned to Brazil and Mexico to finish his career.

Guardiola twice won the Champions League with Barcelona, but has also failed to win the trophy in subsequent stints at Bayern Munich and City. Asked about parallels between himself and fellow Brazilian international Neymar, Ronaldinho said the 27-year-old Neymar "left a colossal club for another colossal club when he left Barca for PSG."

"There are also great players in Paris, and like Manchester City, they are contenders for a Champions League title every year. Whether Neymar returns to Barcelona or not, for me the most important thing is to see my friends happy, in any club." He said football may have changed since his time but he found it beautiful still.

"Football is always great to watch, whether it's a more tactical passing game or heavily based on individual performance," he said. "It's up to coaches, and each chooses differently."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Trump will make final call on China tariffs, likes direction of talks -Kudlow

Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that a Dec. 15 deadline is still in place to impose a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese consumer goods, but President Donald Trump likes where trade talks with China are going....

Soccer-Irish governing body's liabilities soar after accounts restated

The Football Association of Irelands FAI auditors were unable to guarantee the governing body can continue as a going concern after an ordered restatement of its accounts reported on Friday increased its overall liability to 55 million euro...

UPDATE 3-Trump faces deadline as House Democrats craft articles of impeachment

President Donald Trump faced a deadline on Friday set by U.S. House of Representatives Democrats as they deliberate over what charges to bring against him after Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked the Judiciary Committee to draft formal articles of ...

Kohli, Rahul bat West Indies out of contest as India win by 6 wickets

Skipper Virat Kohli stamped his authority with yet another sublime innings of career-best 94 not out as India pulled off their highest successful run chase in a T20 International to beat West Indies by six wickets in the first match here on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019