Rahul completes 1,000 T20I runs, becomes joint third-fastest to reach the feat

Indian opener KL Rahul on Friday completed his 1,000 runs in the T20I and became the joint third-fastest to reach the milestone.

  ANI
  • |
  Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  Updated: 06-12-2019 22:04 IST
  • |
  Created: 06-12-2019 22:04 IST
KL Rahul (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian opener KL Rahul on Friday completed his 1,000 runs in the T20I and became the joint third-fastest to reach the milestone. He completed the feat in the ongoing first T20I against West Indies. He became the seventh Indian to achieve this feat.

The 27-year-old reached his 1,000 runs in 29 innings. Babar Azam is leading the table, who achieved the milestone in 26 innings, followed by Virat Kohli in 27 innings. Rahul sits in the third position with Aaron Finch, who completed his 1,000 runs in 29 innings.

India are chasing a target of 208 to win the match. The Men in Blue won the toss and invited the visitors' to bat first. Earlier, Windies got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Lendl Simmons (2) cheaply in the second over. Pacer Deepak Chahar provided the early breakthrough for the hosts.

Evin Lewis and Brandon King stitched a 51-run partnership for the second wicket. The former's resistance was cut short by spinner Washington Sundar in the sixth over. Lewis played a quick knock of 40 runs off 17 balls. The Caribbean side was at 66/2 after the end of six overs.

Shimron Hetmyer joined King in the middle and added some quick runs. The duo built a stand of 37-run and guided the side to went past the 100-run mark. Ravindra Jadeja got hold of King (31) in the 11th over, reducing Men in Maroons at 101/3.

Skipper Kieron Pollard joined Hetmyer in the middle and hit all around the park. The duo stitched a 71-run giant partnership for the fourth wicket. Hetmyer was picked by Yuzvendra Chahal after playing a knock of 56 runs off 41 balls studded with four sixes. He scored his maiden T20I half-century.

In the same over, Chahal also got hold of Pollard (37) reducing Windies to 173/5 in 17.3 overs. In the end, Jason Holder's 24 runs off nine balls and Denesh Ramdin's 11 off seven deliveries helped the team to get past the 200-run mark. The visitors scored 207/5 in the 20 overs.

For India, Chahal bagged two wickets while Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar clinched one wicket each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

