Jets RB Bell (illness) misses second straight practice

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell was sent home Friday and missed his second consecutive day of practice due to illness. His status for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins is in doubt and he is listed as questionable on the injury report.

"I think I'll have more information probably by (Saturday)," head coach Adam Gase said. "We'll see how he feels." "The biggest thing was get him checked out and get him out of the building so nobody else gets sick," he added.

With 589 rushing yards on 183 carries, Bell's 3.2-yard average is a career low. His total of 55 catches ranks second on the Jets this season. Illness also has affected tight end Ryan Griffin and cornerback Maurice Canady this week, but they're expected to play Sunday.

Regarding Griffin, Gase said Thursday, "He feels a lot better. We want to be smart because he already lost a little weight. I don't want him to get any kind of soft tissue injury." However, safety Jamal Adams missed practice for the third day in a row after sustaining a sprained left ankle last Sunday in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and likely won't play. Also likely out is cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf). Nickelback Brian Poole was ruled out with a concussion.

The secondary is also missing starting corner Trumaine Johnson, who is on injured reserve and hasn't played since Oct. 27. --Field Level Media

