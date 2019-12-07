Left Menu
Development News Edition

Koskinen key as Oilers hold off Kings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 10:21 IST
Koskinen key as Oilers hold off Kings
Image Credit: pixabay

Leon Draisaitl and Alex Chiasson both collected one goal and one assist to pace the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 home victory over the slumping Los Angeles Kings Friday night. Goaltender Mikko Koskinen stopped 35 shots for the Oilers, who vaulted the Arizona Coyotes to reclaim top spot in the Pacific Division.

Koskinen was especially the difference-maker in the first period, in which he made 18 saves and delivered a gem of a stop on Austin Wagner. The Kings also had a goal waved off after Blake Lizotte scored late in the opening frame, but it was overruled after a challenge that he was offside before the puck went in the net. A pair of first-period power-play goals provided more than enough offense. Draisaitl opened the scoring with a fortunate tally at the 11:02 mark of the opening frame. Draisaitl sent a shot from beyond the right faceoff dot that banked off the leg of Kings defenseman Drew Doughty and into the net for his 19th goal of the season.

Chiasson doubled the lead with 5:14 remaining the frame. While the Oilers zipped the puck around the zone, Chiasson worked his way behind the defenders at the doorstep. He redirected a pinpoint feed from Connor McDavid for his third goal of the season. Michael Amadio provided the Kings a comeback chance when he put them on the board with 6:28 left in the third period. Koskinen made a couple of stops, but Amadio shoveled home the rebound for his fifth goal of the year, but that's as close as the visitors could get.

Jonathan Quick stopped 18 shots for the Kings, who have lost three straight games. Los Angeles has struggled mightily on the road this season, with a dismal 2-11-1 record. The Kings have another road game on Saturday when they travel to face the Calgary Flames.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Girl's father, brother acquitted of charge of raping her

A Delhi court has acquitted the father and the brother of a girl of the charges of repeatedly raping her, saying it was improbable that she could have been raped in the presence of several family members. The court also based its acquittal ...

Rape attempt made on 3-year-old girl; locals save minor

A rape attempt was made on a three-year-old girl in a village under Makhi police station area in Unnao, police said Saturday. The minor was playing near her house on Friday when a youth of a neighbouring village tried to rape her in an adjo...

Strengthen your practice with Bajaj Finserv's Business Loan for Doctors

Pune Maharashtra India, Dec 7 ANIBusinessWire India Having your practice can be immensely gratifying, but it also demands 100 per cent of your time and resources as youre playing the role of a business person too. Be it managing salaries, c...

Saudi Air Force trainee kills three at US naval base

A member of the Saudi Air Force training to be a pilot opened fire in a classroom building at a US naval Station with a handgun, killing three people and injuring eight others before being shot dead by police with officials investigating wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019