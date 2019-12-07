Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashwin labels Kohli's performance against Windies as 'extraterrestrial'

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday labelled skipper Virat Kohli's performance in the first T20I of the three-match series as 'extraterrestrial'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 11:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 11:02 IST
Ashwin labels Kohli's performance against Windies as 'extraterrestrial'
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin . Image Credit: ANI

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday labelled skipper Virat Kohli's performance in the first T20I of the three-match series as 'extraterrestrial'. Kohli had played a match-winning knock of 94 runs against West Indies at Hyderabad on Friday to take the side 1-0 up in the three-match series.

"The kind of show @imVkohli put on last night was extraterrestrial. #INDvsWI #Virat," Ashwin tweeted. Kohli had come out to bat with the side at 30/1 in pursuit of 208. He then formed a 100-run stand with opening batsman KL Rahul to bring the Men in Blue back into the match.

Rahul was dismissed with team's score at 130, but Kohli went on to ensure India's victory by six wickets and eight balls to spare. This knock of 94 is now Kohli's highest score in T20Is.

In the innings, he was also seen imitating Windies' bowler Kesrick Williams's trademark celebration style. In the 16th over of India's innings, Kohli was seen imitating Williams. The first ball of the over was dispatched for a boundary. The next ball was then flicked for a six on the leg side.

It was then that Kohli brought out the notebook celebration and Williams looked on in amusement. In 2017, Williams had given Kohli a 'notebook-style' goodbye after taking his wicket and Kohli had clearly not forgotten about that.

India and West Indies will next lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday, December 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Girl's father, brother acquitted of charge of raping her

A Delhi court has acquitted the father and the brother of a girl of the charges of repeatedly raping her, saying it was improbable that she could have been raped in the presence of several family members. The court also based its acquittal ...

Rape attempt made on 3-year-old girl; locals save minor

A rape attempt was made on a three-year-old girl in a village under Makhi police station area in Unnao, police said Saturday. The minor was playing near her house on Friday when a youth of a neighbouring village tried to rape her in an adjo...

Strengthen your practice with Bajaj Finserv's Business Loan for Doctors

Pune Maharashtra India, Dec 7 ANIBusinessWire India Having your practice can be immensely gratifying, but it also demands 100 per cent of your time and resources as youre playing the role of a business person too. Be it managing salaries, c...

Saudi Air Force trainee kills three at US naval base

A member of the Saudi Air Force training to be a pilot opened fire in a classroom building at a US naval Station with a handgun, killing three people and injuring eight others before being shot dead by police with officials investigating wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019