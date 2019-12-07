Ashwin labels Kohli's performance against Windies as 'extraterrestrial'

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday labelled skipper Virat Kohli's performance in the first T20I of the three-match series as 'extraterrestrial'. Kohli had played a match-winning knock of 94 runs against West Indies at Hyderabad on Friday to take the side 1-0 up in the three-match series.

"The kind of show @imVkohli put on last night was extraterrestrial. #INDvsWI #Virat," Ashwin tweeted. Kohli had come out to bat with the side at 30/1 in pursuit of 208. He then formed a 100-run stand with opening batsman KL Rahul to bring the Men in Blue back into the match.

Rahul was dismissed with team's score at 130, but Kohli went on to ensure India's victory by six wickets and eight balls to spare. This knock of 94 is now Kohli's highest score in T20Is.

In the innings, he was also seen imitating Windies' bowler Kesrick Williams's trademark celebration style. In the 16th over of India's innings, Kohli was seen imitating Williams. The first ball of the over was dispatched for a boundary. The next ball was then flicked for a six on the leg side.

It was then that Kohli brought out the notebook celebration and Williams looked on in amusement. In 2017, Williams had given Kohli a 'notebook-style' goodbye after taking his wicket and Kohli had clearly not forgotten about that.

India and West Indies will next lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday, December 8. (ANI)

