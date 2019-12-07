I'm ready to go: Sadio Mane ahead of Bournemouth clash
Ahead of the clash against Bournemouth, Liverpool's Sadio Mane said that he is feeling fresh and ready to go.
Ahead of the clash against Bournemouth, Liverpool's Sadio Mane said that he is feeling fresh and ready to go. "I think tiredness is in the head. I'm ready to go - I'm feeling fresh again," the club's official website quoted Mane as saying.
Mane said whenever the club will put him on the bench, he will push his teammates. "I expect [to be rested at some point], but when they put me on the bench I respect it and I will be here to push my teammates because we are Liverpool," Mane said.
"Wednesday was a good example with Bobby and Mo, it meant that other players can get the job. I'm just here and whatever they decide, I am ready to go," he added. Liverpool will compete against Bournemouth on Saturday in Premier League. (ANI)
