Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar postpones launch of new 2022 World Cup venue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 17:00 IST
Qatar postpones launch of new 2022 World Cup venue

Doha, Dec 7 (AFP) - Qatar has postponed to next year the opening of Education City stadium, its second newly built venue for the 2022 football World Cup, FIFA said on Saturday. The venue was due to be inaugurated when it hosted the semi-final of the Club World Cup between Liverpool and an as yet undetermined side on December 18.

But delays to the certification of the stadium by the authorities will mean that the fixture will instead be played at Khalifa International Stadium which was already due to host several Club World Cup fixtures. Education City will now be opened in 2020 although the world football governing body did not give an exact date.

"Construction at Education City stadium is complete and the venue is now operational," FIFA said in a statement. "However, the necessary certification process took longer than expected and therefore the stadium was unable to host the required test events prior to the semi-final and final of the FIFA Club World Cup at full capacity.

"The priority is to ensure an enjoyable experience for all fans so it was decided to open the stadium at a later date." Three years ahead of the start of the 2022 tournament, Qatar has already launched the brand new 40,000-capacity Al-Janoub stadium and the refurbished Khalifa International ground.

Five new stadia remain under construction. On Tuesday, Qatar will open the remaining line and stations on its new three-line metro system. (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Tammy Abraham is a goalscorer: N'Golo Kante

Chelseas NGolo Kante said that his teammate Tammy Abraham is a goalscorer and can score at any time. Im not surprised because you can see that hes a goalscorer and he can score at any time. From training with him, I just knew what he was, t...

UPDATE 2-Chinese-American freed from Iran, Iranian freed from U.S. in prisoner swap

A Chinese-American detained in Iran in 2016 and later charged for spying was freed and an imprisoned Iranian was released by Washington in return, and both were flown to their countries, an Iranian official said on Saturday.The official spo...

Justin Timberlake spotted for the first time after public apology to family for holding hands with co-star

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake was spotted out and about for the first time since he apologised to his family. The 38-year-old singer, who has been married to wife and American actor Jessica Biel for seven years, was photograp...

Trump says American held in Iran has been released

Washington, Dec 7 AFP An American held in Iran on allegations of espionage since 2016 has been released and is on his way back home, President Donald Trump announced Saturday. After more than three years of being held prisoner in Iran, Xiyu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019