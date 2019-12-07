Left Menu
Tammy Abraham is a goalscorer: N'Golo Kante

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante said that his teammate Tammy Abraham is a goalscorer and can score at any time.

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham. Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante said that his teammate Tammy Abraham is a goalscorer and can score at any time. "I'm not surprised because you can see that he's a goalscorer and he can score at any time. From training with him, I just knew what he was," the club's official website quoted Kante as saying.

Abraham scored one goal during their 2-1 win over Aston Villa on December 5 in the Premier League. Chelsea, who are placed fourth in the Premier League points table, witnessed a 0-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United before making a comeback against Aston Villa.

Kante said they do not want the fifth-placed club on the table to get closer to them. Currently, Chelsea are six points ahead of the fifth-placed Wolves. "It was really important to win because we want to keep our position in the table and not let the fifth place get close to us," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

