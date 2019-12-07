India Open silver-winner Vanlal Duati challenges close semifinal loss at Nationals

India Open silver-medallist and defending champion Vanlal Duati (51kg) on Saturday said she was robbed of a win at the ongoing National Championships here and has challenged her 2-3 semifinal loss to Haryana's Ritu. The Mizo boxer, who is a five-time national medallist, said her loss was nothing short of "cheating". The Boxing Federation of India has assured her of a decision on her appeal by 7am on Sunday.

"A judge (Neelam Punia) was replaced by another (D S Raju) just at the end of the first round, all of a sudden, no reason was given. I have never complained about any loss in my career but I feel robbed today," Duati told PTI. "I have paid Rs 5,000 and sought a review. They will tell me tomorrow morning at 7, what is the point of it. Tomorrow is the final. I don't have any hope," she added.

Duati had lost to the iconic M C Mary Kom in the final of the India Open earlier this year. A top Boxing Federation of India official said judges can be changed in the bout only with the permission of the supervisor and only in extraordinary circumstances. It is being investigated whether due procedure was followed in this case.

"Punia was changed because she was affiliated to perhaps one of the competing boxers' units. We will have to see whether the supervisor's permission was duly taken in this," he said.

