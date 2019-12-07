Left Menu
India increases lead in South Asian Games, crosses 200 medals

India have continued their lead in the medal tally by crossing 200 medals in the 13th edition of the ongoing South Asian Games on Saturday.

  ANI
  • |
  Kathmandu
  • |
  Updated: 07-12-2019 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 22:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India have continued their lead in the medal tally by crossing 200 medals in the 13th edition of the ongoing South Asian Games on Saturday. India have so far bagged 110 gold medals and remained on top in medal tally while Nepal trailing behind it has collected 43 gold medals.

Along with gold, India have collected an additional of 69 silver and 35 bronze medals with a total of 214 medals. Nepal have so far grabbed 34 silver and 65 bronze medals in the regional sporting event with total medals of 142.

With India trailing high with gold, the Indian players are aiming more in the South Asian extravaganza though it is marching towards a conclusion. "I am very happy. I am very happy that I could give gold for the nation, my very first gold medal for the nation, though India already has won lots of gold medals. This is my very special moment because I was here 20 years before in 1999 and did a long course," gold medalist swimmer Richa Mishra told ANI.

"The venue is also the same and after two decades I am here again for a short course which is another special moment for me. The three more events have remained for me. I hope that I would be able to win all those for my nation," she added. India in the swimming heat event has been bagging the majority of the medals. On Friday, India clinched 5 out of 7 medals.

"I have about 5 events left and I am hoping I will get all of them with Gold, just looking forward and am excited," gold medalist swimmer Abhishek Nataj said. Apart from swimming, the Indian wrestlers won 8 gold four each in women's and men's category along with the Indian shooters clinching all three titles of the day.

India won gold in 10 meter Air Rifle mixed category. In men's 25 meter Rapid Fire Pistol; Indian shooters brought double delight by winning gold in individual and team events. India also bagged bronze in the individual category of the same event. In Fencing, India clinched 2 gold, 2 silver and one bronze. In Cycling, India won 2 gold and one silver. In weightlifting, India clinched two gold. Srashti Singh winning gold in 81 Kg category.

On the final day of athletics, India won 9 medals. In men's marathon, Rashpal Singh won silver and Shree Singh got a bronze. In women's marathon, Jyoti Gawate bagged a bronze medal. In Javelin throw, Shivpal Singh won silver in men's section while Kumari Sharmila got bronze in women. In men's 800 meters sprint, Mohammed Afsal clinched silver and Lily Das claimed bronze in women's category. In 4x400 meters relay, Indian sprinters won silver in men's and bronze in women's category.

In Football, Indian women's team has entered into the final. Defending champions, India defeated host Nepal by 1-0 in its third and last round-robin stage game in Pokhara today. Now both teams will again face each other for a title clash on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

