Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Patriots to re-sign K Folk, release DT Huggins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 22:51 IST
Report: Patriots to re-sign K Folk, release DT Huggins
Folk appeared in three games as the Patriots' kicker but was cut last week after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The New England Patriots will waive rookie defensive tackle Albert Huggins to clear a roster spot for veteran kicker Nick Folk, ESPN reported Saturday. Folk appeared in three games as the Patriots' kicker but was cut last week after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. New England used kicker Kai Forbath last week against the Houston Texans, but he was released after going 1-for-1 on field goals and 1-for-2 on extra points.

Huggins appeared in four games with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. He was released by the Eagles last weekend, and the Patriots signed him Monday. The 35-year-old Folk has made 80.3 percent of his field goals over a 12-year career that has included stints with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Patriots. He has also converted 345 of his 349 extra points (98.9 percent).

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Lahore: 1 killed, 6 injured in blast

A person was killed and six others sustained injuries in an explosion that took place in Lahore on Saturday evening. The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar.According to rescue officials, the blast took place inside a bakery in the citys T...

Airtel, Vodafone Idea remove cap on free outgoing calls to other networks

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have removed the cap from free outgoing calls on other networks under new plans for pre-paid customers that came into effect from December 3. Both the companies had earlier capped outgoing c...

Rape victim's body reaches her village in Unnao

The body of the rape victim who succumbed to severe burn injuries in Delhi hospital arrived in her native village here on Saturday. Brother of the victim along with other relatives reached the village with the body after 9.00 pm.There was a...

Telangana veterinarian's sister demands change in law to deny bail to rape accused

Law should be amended to ensure that accused do not get bail in rape cases, sister of Telangana veterinarian who was gang-raped and murdered on outskirts of Hyderabad, said on Saturday. Laws should be amended so that accused dont get bail i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019