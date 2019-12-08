Royals sign former closer Rosenthal to minor league deal

Former All-Star closer Trevor Rosenthal signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The right-handed Rosenthal reportedly agreed to a $2 million base salary with another $2.25 million attainable through performance bonuses.

Signing with the Royals reunites Rosenthal with new Kansas City manager Mike Matheny. Rosenthal played under Matheny for six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosenthal, 29, was an All-Star in 2015 under Matheny and saved 93 games over a two-season span (2014-15) with the Cardinals before ineffectiveness and Tommy John surgery derailed his career.

He missed the 2018 season due to the surgery and signed with the Washington Nationals last offseason. Rosenthal was roughed up regularly for the Nationals, allowing 16 runs in just six 6 1/3 innings over 12 appearances. He walked 15 and struck out just five.

Washington released Rosenthal on June 23 and he signed with the Tigers six days later. He had a 7.00 ERA in 10 appearances for Detroit before being released. Rosenthal later signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees. He made one appearance at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and retired just one batter while allowing four runs.

Overall, Rosenthal is 11-25 with a 3.46 ERA and 121 saves in 350 career relief appearances since reaching the majors with St. Louis in 2012. --Field Level Media

