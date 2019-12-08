NFL notebook: Giants officially give Manning starting nod

Eli Manning will start at quarterback for the New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in place of rookie Daniel Jones, who has been ruled out with a high-ankle sprain, the team announced Saturday. Manning, 38, has not started since Week 2. He passed for 556 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions before the Giants replaced him with their rookie first-round pick.

The Giants (2-10) will be without several starters against the Eagles (5-7), whom they will face twice in the final four weeks of the regular season. Tight ends Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) will be sidelined in addition to cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion). Engram had limited participation in practice Friday and had hoped to return to play with Manning.

--The Detroit Lions organization was fined $110,000 for how it handled the injury designation of quarterback Matthew Stafford before a Nov. 10 game against the Chicago Bears. The breakdown of fines included $75,000 as an organization, $25,000 to coach Matt Patricia and $10,000 to general manager Bob Quinn.

Stafford, who will miss his fifth straight game when the Lions play at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, has been out since sustaining a back injury on Nov. 3 against the Oakland Raiders. --New York Jets' leading rusher Le'Veon Bell was ruled out of Sunday's game against the visiting Miami Dolphins due to illness.

The team downgraded Bell from questionable one day after he was sent home and missed his second consecutive day of practice. He has rushed for 589 yards and three touchdowns on 183 carries, averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per attempt. His 55 catches rank second on the Jets this season.

--The Carolina Panthers signed linebacker Shaq Thompson to a four-year extension worth a reported $54.2 million, including $28 million guaranteed. Thompson, 25, is in his fifth season with Carolina, which selected him in the first round (No. 25 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. The Washington product has a career-high 93 tackles to go along with three sacks in 12 games this season.

The deal keeps Thompson under contract with the Panthers through the 2023 season. He was set to become a free agent during the offseason. --The New England Patriots will waive rookie defensive tackle Albert Huggins to clear a roster spot for veteran kicker Nick Folk, ESPN reported.

Folk appeared in three games as the Patriots' kicker but was cut last week after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. New England used kicker Kai Forbath last week against the Houston Texans, but he was released after going 1-for-1 on field goals and 1-for-2 on extra points. Huggins appeared in four games with the Eagles last season. He was released by the Eagles last weekend, and the Patriots signed him Monday.

--The Cleveland Browns activated tight end David Njoku, making him available to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Njoku had been sidelined for eight games with a wrist injury sustained in Cleveland's 23-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sept. 16. The 23-year-old Njoku caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland's 43-13 season-opening loss to the Tennessee Titans. He did not have a catch against the Jets.

In a corresponding move, the Browns placed CB Robert Jackson (ankle) on injured reserve. He played in six games and made three tackles on special teams. --The Cincinnati Bengals placed tight end Drew Sample on injured reserve and promoted defensive back Trayvon Henderson from the practice squad.

Sample, a rookie tight end out of Washington, had five catches for 30 yards in nine games before sustaining an ankle injury. He was the team's second-round pick (No. 52 overall) in this spring's NFL draft. Cincinnati had hoped for greater production from Sample, but he stayed behind fellow tight ends Tyler Eifert and C.J. Uzomah on the depth chart. He caught two passes for 25 yards in his second career game but did not have another multi-catch performance after that.

