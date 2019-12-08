Left Menu
Development News Edition

Simmons hits career-high 34 to lead Sixers past Cavs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 08:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 08:34 IST
Simmons hits career-high 34 to lead Sixers past Cavs
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ben Simmons scored 26 of his career-high 34 points in the first half as the Philadelphia 76ers remained undefeated at home with a convincing 141-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Simmons made 12 of 14 shots from the floor and Trey Burke and Mike Scott each chipped in 21 points for the 76ers, who improved to 11-0 at home after posting their ninth win in 11 games.

The victory was Philadelphia's third over Cleveland this season. The 76ers posted a 98-97 win over the Cavaliers on Nov. 12 and a 114-95 victory against Cleveland five nights later. Scott scored 16 of his points in the first half while playing in place of All-Star center Joel Embiid, who reported discomfort in his hip following Philadelphia's 119-13 loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

The 76ers wasted little time putting that setback in their rearview mirror, as Simmons worked the interior to score eight quick points to give the 76ers a 10-0 lead under three minutes into the game. Simmons recorded 14 points to represent a team season-high total in the first quarter as the 76ers cruised to a 36-18 advantage. The second quarter saw more of the same, as Philadelphia's 41-point lead at halftime (77-36) represented its largest in franchise history. The 76ers went 32 of 45 from the field (71.1 percent) and 8 of 16 from 3-point range to effectively send the reeling Cavaliers to their sixth straight loss and 12th in 13 outings.

Simmons sent the crowd into a frenzy after draining his second 3-pointer of the season to stake Philadelphia to a 61-28 lead with 3:41 remaining in the second quarter. The 23-year-old then finished an alley-oop with a two-handed slam on the next possession. While the 76ers were flourishing, the Cavaliers couldn't keep pace in the first half as they made just 15 of 48 shots from the field (31.3 percent) and 3 of 16 from 3-point range (18.8 percent).

Darius Garland finished with a team-high 17 points, Tristan Thompson added 12 and Kevin Love returned from a one-game absence due to illness to finish with six points for Cleveland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

FPIs turn net sellers in Indian capital markets in Dec amid weak macro data

Reversing their buying trend, foreign portfolio investors FPI turned net sellers in December with a net outflow of Rs 244 crore from the capital markets amid subdued economic data. According to the depositories data, foreign investors pulle...

Lightning pour it on, hammer Sharks

Alex Killorn had a goal and three assists, Tyler Johnson and Steven Stamkos each scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning walloped the visiting San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Saturday night. Victor Hedman and Carter Verhaeghe notched a goal and two...

Jan Adhikar Party dominates Patna University elections

The Jan Adhikar Party on Sunday won two crucial posts including that of the president and joint secretary in the Patna University Students Union election 2019. Unfortunately, this time the JDU could not get a single seat. Patna University e...

Golf-Els can inspire Internationals as Thomson did in '98 - Maruyama

Japans Shigeki Maruyama believes multiple major winner Ernie Els can inspire the Internationals to victory over the Americans at next weeks Presidents Cup in the same way Peter Thomson did in 1998. Maruyama accumulated a 5-0-0 win-loss-tie ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019