Aho tallies 5 points, 'Canes snap Wild's streak

  • Updated: 08-12-2019 08:39 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLCanes)

Sebastian Aho scored three goals, capped by an unassisted short-handed tally into an empty net with 1:21 to play, as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the visiting Minnesota Wild 6-2 on Saturday night. The outcome snapped the Wild's 11-game points streak (8-0-3), which had been the second-longest string in franchise history. Minnesota hadn't lost in regulation since a Nov. 12 loss by a 3-1 score at Los Angeles.

Aho, who also had two assists, scored twice in the second period, including a power-play marker. He has three multi-goal games this season, pushing his team-leading goals total to 16. The five points set Aho's career high across 272 games.

The Hurricanes won both home games this week before a stretch when they won't play home for two weeks. They improved to 7-3-0 against Western Conference opponents. Lucas Wallmark, Andrei Svechnikov and Joel Edmundson also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won three of their past four games. Teuvo Teravainen delivered three assists. Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 22 shots, improving to 13-6-1 this season.

Ryan Donato and Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild, who didn't give themselves much of a chance for a comeback with only seven third-period shots on goal. Minnesota also had seven shots in the first period. Minnesota goalie Alex Stalock made 34 saves.

Donato opened the scoring, knocking in his own rebound just 2:21 in. The Hurricanes went up 2-1 when Svechnikov converted on a 5-on-3 power play with 4:58 left in the first.

It was 3-2 at the game's midway mark, but the Hurricanes showed another gear. The Staal brothers recorded second-period assists slightly more than six minutes apart. Eric Staal's helper came for the Wild on Zuccarello's goal, and then Jordan Staal gained an assist on Aho's second goal. Eric Staal is a former Carolina captain, a position now held by Jordan Staal.

Minnesota's points streak included an overtime loss at home to the Hurricanes last month.

