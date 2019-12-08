PSG showed good attitude and quality: Tuchel after victory over Montpellier

After securing a win over Montpellier, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said they showed a 'good attitude and quality'. "It was really tough. Playing on that pitch in that atmosphere against that team isn't easy. We stayed calm and gave the right answer. We showed a good attitude and quality," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

PSG thrashed Montpellier by 3-1 on Saturday in Ligue 1. Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi all scored one goal each in the victory. Tuchel hailed the whole team saying that players did what was needed.

"The whole team did what was needed, they gave the right response. It's a good win, satisfying and deserved," he said. PSG hold the number one spot in the Ligue 1 points table with 39 points, eight points ahead of the second-placed Marseille. (ANI)

