Left Menu
Development News Edition

Randhawa returns 7-under to finish tied 17th, 18-year-old Dane triumphs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Belombre
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 21:34 IST
Randhawa returns 7-under to finish tied 17th, 18-year-old Dane triumphs

India's Jyoti Randhawa returned a fine seven-under in a bogey-free final round score of 65 to finish his campaign on a positive note in the 5th AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open here on Sunday. The 47-year-old Randhawa, an eight-time winner on the Asian Tour, finished tied 17th for a four-day tournament total of 274 at the picturesque Heritage Golf Cup.

The 18-year-old Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark kept his nerve in a tense three-way playoff to win the Euro 1 million tri-sanctioned tournament. Playing in only his fifth event on the European Tour, he holed a 10-foot eagle putt on the third playoff hole to win his maiden professional title. With his dramatic triumph over fellow rookie Antoine Rozner of France and Italian Renato Paratore, Hojgaard became the third youngest winner in European Tour history after Matteo Manassero and Danny Lee. The three had shared the lead at the end of regulation play with a tournament total of 19-under.

"I'm at a loss for words. It's amazing and I'm over the moon. This is a dream come true for me," Hojgaard said after the third playoff in the tournament's five-year history. As far as the Indians were concerned, the seasoned Randhawa was by far the best, having carded a brilliant 65 on the final day of the tournament co-sanctioned by the European, Asian and Sunshine Tours.

Randhawa was satisfied with his performance, the kind of which held out hope of better finishes in the coming weeks. "Today everything came together, hit the ball well, hit my wedges very close, iron was really good. I could have done better with the driver but not complaining. Seven-under is seven-under, so it was a good round," Randhawa said.

Asked about his favourite shots on Sunday, he said, "My wedges on the ninth, on the 18th, I hit an eagle on the 14th (which is par five). I hit my irons really well, and that helped. "This golf course is demanding. You have to hit good shots. You have to play really well."

At the closing stages of a frantic final round in which six players were tied for the lead at one point, Hojgaard birdied the last for a 68 and a place in a playoff with Rozner and Paratore on 19 under par. Playing the par-five 18th again, Paratore fell out at the first playoff hole, and on the third the Dane made the eagle that secured him the title.

Abhijit Singh Chadha and Udayan Mane, who returned an impressive four-under in the final round, were tied 54th, while Viraj Madappa was tied 71st.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Police bust two sex rackets, arrest 8 people in Aurangabad

Aurangabad city police Crime Branch busted two sex rackets and arrested eight persons, and rescued four women from posh localities here on Saturday night here. According to a press release from the crime branch, the first raid took place in...

Police: Slain Arkansas officer 'ambushed' in patrol vehicle

A police officer was ambushed and executed by a gunman as he sat in his patrol vehicle parked outside his police station in northwestern Arkansas, police said Sunday. Fayetteville police said in a news release that Officer Stephen Carr was ...

Sri Lanka's Lakmal to miss Pakistan tour after contracting dengue

Colombo, Dec 8 AFP Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal will miss a two-match Test series in Pakistan after contracting dengue fever, Sri Lankas cricket board announced Sunday. He will be replaced by Asitha Fernando, who will join the squa...

Universities are not ivory towers: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said here on Saturday that universities are great hubs of ideas but they are not ivory towers. Universities are great hubs of ideas, but they are not ivory towers. They are part of society and thus remain engaged w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019