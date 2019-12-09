Ravens' Jackson becomes second QB to rush for 1,000 yards

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens became the second quarterback in NFL history to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark on Sunday in Buffalo, N.Y. Jackson entered the game against the Bills with 977 rushing yards and hit the mark in the first quarter.

Michael Vick set the record of 1,039 yards in 2006 with the Atlanta Falcons in his sixth season in the NFL. He played in 16 games and averaged 8.4 yards per carry. The 22-year-old Jackson, in his second NFL season, reached the milestone in his 13th game of 2019.

