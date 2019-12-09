Left Menu
Falcons' Ryan breaks 50,000-yard passing mark

Matt Ryan reached 50,000 career passing yards on Sunday, becoming the 10th quarterback in NFL history to reach the milestone. Ryan, in his 12th season with the Falcons, hit the mark on a 14-yard pass to Russell Gage in the first quarter of Atlanta's game against the Carolina Panthers.

He entered the game with 49,966 career yards. Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints is the NFL's all-time leading passer with 76,228 yards entering play Sunday. He is followed by Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Dan Marino, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, and John Elway.

Ryan, 34, could surpass Elway's 51,475 yards this season. He spoke earlier this season about the possibility of reaching the 50,000-yard club.

"Anytime you're on a list with those other guys, that's pretty cool,'' Ryan said. "You have images of those guys in your head from when you were a kid, and that's who you grew up idolizing."

