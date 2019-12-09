Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikings top reeling Lions, 20-7

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 03:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 02:58 IST
Vikings top reeling Lions, 20-7
Image Credit: Pexels

The Minnesota Vikings kept pace in the NFC North race, and the Detroit Lions kept pace for a high draft pick in April as the Vikings topped the visiting Lions 20-7 on Sunday. Kirk Cousins finished 24-of-30 passing for 242 yards to lead the Vikings.

Minnesota (9-4) has won three of its past four games, while the Lions (3-9-1) have lost six straight. The Vikings took a 7-0 lead with 5:47 left in the first quarter on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Bisi Johnson, which finished off a 10-play, 82-yard drive that took 4:40 off of the clock.

Following a 27-yard field goal by Dan Bailey that gave the Vikings a 10-0 lead with 4:42 left in the second quarter, the Vikings took a 17-0 lead with 20 seconds remaining until halftime on a 3-yard touchdown run by Dalvin Cook. The scoring drive covered 65 yards in just 46 seconds and came after Lions' kicker Matt Prater missed a 45-yard field goal.

Following an interception by Minnesota safety Harrison Smith that gave the Vikings the ball at their own 36-yard line, the Vikings drove the field and took a 20-0 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 50-yard field goal by Bailey. The Lions broke the shutout with 2:09 left in the game on a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback David Blough to Kenny Golladay that gave Minnesota the 20-7 lead.

The Lions got the ball back and drove down to the Minnesota 21-yard line in the final minute, but Minnesota's Andrew Sendejo picked off a Blough pass in the end zone to end the game. Cook rushed for 62 yards on 18 attempts for the Vikings.

Making his second career start, Blough went 24-of-40 for 205 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Lions. The Lions' longtime starter, Matthew Stafford, missed his fifth straight game with a back injury. Minnesota outgained Detroit, 354-231.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

Avalanche G Grubauer leaves early with injury

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Bucs QB Winston overcomes thumb fracture in victory

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston overcame not only three interceptions, but also a fracture in his right throwing thumb in Sundays victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the game tha...

Jets edge Ducks on Scheifele's late goal

Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game on a power play with 422 remaining and the Winnipeg Jets held on to defeat the visiting Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. Adam Lowry also scored, Mathieu Perreault had two assists, and ...

Falcons WR Ridley collapses, carted off with abdominal pain

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley collapsed and then was carted off the field with abdominal pain in the third quarter of Sundays win over the Carolina Panthers. According to the Fox broadcast, Ridley went into the medical tent on...

Brexit versus public services: Rival British leaders make final campaign push

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to the heartlands of Brexit Britain in a final campaign blitz ahead of Thursdays election, as he seeks to secure the parliamentary majority he needs to take the country out of the European Union.We h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019