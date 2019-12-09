Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bucs QB Winston overcomes thumb fracture in win vs. Colts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 05:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 05:48 IST
Bucs QB Winston overcomes thumb fracture in win vs. Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston overcame not only three interceptions, but also a fracture in his right (throwing) thumb in Sunday's victory at home over the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the game that Winston has a small fracture in his right thumb, determined by an X-ray after Winston was having trouble gripping a football after halftime.

Winston sat out the first series of the second half, throwing on the sideline while backup Ryan Griffin entered. The Bucs punted, but after the Colts scored a touchdown to lead 35-21, Winston returned and rallied Tampa Bay to score the game's final 17 points and win 38-35. It's unclear when Winston injured his thumb, but Arians said it didn't affect the quarterback's throws.

Winston finished 33 of 45 for a career-high 456 yards, four touchdowns and three picks. He threw the winning score with 3:51 remaining, hitting Breshad Perriman from 12 yards out. Winston, who already led the NFL with 20 interceptions entering the day, helped the Bucs dig deficits of 10-0 and 24-14 with a pair of interceptions to Darius Leonard, who returned the second 80 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter. Winston was also picked off by Malik Hooker.

It was the 10th game of Winston's career with three-plus interceptions and his sixth with four-plus touchdowns. Arians said he was unsure if the thumb fracture would limit Winston's practice availability this week.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Rivers, Chargers pummel Jaguars to snap skid

Philip Rivers threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns Sunday as the visiting Los Angeles Chargers routed the skidding Jacksonville Jaguars 45-10. Rivers completed 16 of 22 passes, averaging nearly 20 yards per completion, as Los Angeles im...

Bucs QB Winston overcomes thumb fracture in win vs. Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston overcame not only three interceptions, but also a fracture in his right throwing thumb in Sundays victory at home over the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the ...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Johnson vow to implement Brexit deal by December 2020 in doubt httpson.ft.com36lOjdL - Employ...

UPDATE 1-Mexico accepts U.S. steel demand in USMCA trade deal, but with conditions

Mexico would accept a U.S. demand on steel in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement if the rule took effect at least five years after the trade pacts ratification, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Sunday.Mexican lawmakers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019