Sri Lanka team arrives in Pakistan, given status of State Guests

The Sri Lankan cricket team on Monday arrived in Pakistan to play a two-match Test series. The team has been given the status of State Guests.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday announced that Suranga Lakmal would not feature in the series as he was down with dengue. "Sri Lanka National Team will leave for Pakistan tonight ( 08th December) to take part in a two-match test series. Fast Bowler Suranga Lakmal has contracted dengue and will not travel with the team to Pakistan. Asitha Fernando comes in as the replacement. #PAKvSL," SLC tweeted.

Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan Test series: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan. When Sri Lanka went to play the T20Is and ODIs in Pakistan earlier this year, several big names such as Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella had opted out of the tour due to security reasons.

The visitors lost the ODI series 0-2 but went on to win the T20I series 3-0. Sri Lanka will face Pakistan in the first Test at Rawalpindi from December 11. (ANI)

