Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rams shut down Wilson, cruise past Seahawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 10:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 10:34 IST
Rams shut down Wilson, cruise past Seahawks
Image Credit: Twitter (@RamsNFL)

Jared Goff threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns as the Los Angeles Rams stayed in the playoff hunt with a 28-12 victory Sunday night over the visiting Seattle Seahawks. Todd Gurley rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown, while Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp each caught TD passes as the Rams (8-5) remained one game behind the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC's second wild-card spot with three games to play.

Russell Wilson passed for 245 yards with an interception as the Seahawks (10-3) failed to score an offensive touchdown. Seattle saw its five-game winning streak come to an end and was unable to keep pace with the San Francisco 49ers (11-2), who are now alone in first place in the NFC West -- and the conference overall -- after a wild 48-46 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Seattle played most of the game without running back Rashaad Penny, who injured his left knee on the Seahawks' first drive and did not return. The Seahawks were unable to clinch a playoff berth on their first try.

The Rams scored touchdowns on their first two drives after the Seahawks opened the game with a 39-yard field goal from Jason Myers. Malcolm Brown scored the Rams' first touchdown on a 1-yard run, and Woods caught a 2-yard TD pass from Goff as Los Angeles took a 14-3 lead with 11:28 left before halftime. Los Angeles extended the lead to 21-3 with 51 seconds left in the second quarter on Goff's 10-yard pass to Kupp. It was the second consecutive week Goff threw multiple TD passes after not throwing one the entire month of November.

The Seahawks opened the second half with Quandre Diggs' 55-yard interception return for a score, one of his two interceptions in the game. That cut the deficit to 21-9, after Myers missed the PAT, with 12:54 left in the third. Woods and Tyler Higbee each caught seven passes as the Rams had 455 yards of total offense, 240 of which came in the first half. Los Angeles avenged a 30-29 defeat at Seattle on Oct. 3, when kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal in the closing seconds.

Chris Carson had 76 yards on the ground for the Seahawks, who lost for the first time since they were upended 30-16 against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 20. The Seahawks fell to 6-1 on the road this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting

Pensacola US, Dec 9 AP The Saudi gunman who killed three people at the Pensacola naval base had apparently gone on Twitter shortly before the shooting to blast US support of Israel and accuse America of being anti-Muslim, a US official has ...

Vistara, Lufthansa sign codeshare pact to cement interline agreement

Full-service carrier Vistara on Monday signed a codeshare agreement with Lufthansa to strengthening their existing interline partnership. The two airlines are planning to soon expand the scope of the agreement, enabling frequent fliers of b...

Pant needs time to mature, says Pietersen

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen believes that under-fire Rishabh Pant needs to be given time to mature as there is still some years before he can realise his full potential. The 22-year-old is enduring a woeful run of form and has st...

Abraxis Bioscience LLC dismisses patent infringement complaint against SPARC

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co Ltd SPARC on Monday said Abraxis Bioscience LLC has dismissed the patent infringement complaint filed against the company. Abraxis Biosciences LLC has dismissed the patent infringement complaint filed against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019