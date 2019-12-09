Left Menu
Lingard has great attitude and work rate: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Jesse Lingard has got great attitude and work rate.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Jesse Lingard has got great attitude and work rate. "Every one of us have things to deal with on the pitch and off the pitch and what he has had to deal with, that will be between us," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"He's Man United through and through. He's a Red, he's got a great attitude and a great work rate," he added. Lingard's performance has not been the best in this season. Also, the 26-year-old lose his place with the England squad.

However, the manager said: "You can criticise anyone about anything, that's the privilege some people think they have. For me as a manager, I have to look after these boys in the good and the bad times." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

