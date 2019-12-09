Soccer-Socceroos skipper Milligan announces international retirement

Australia captain Mark Milligan has announced his retirement from international soccer, the football federation (FFA) said on Monday. The 34-year-old, who was named in the Socceroos' last four World Cup squads, made his debut against Liechtenstein in June 2006 and went on to make 80 appearances for his country.

"It has been a privilege to be involved with the Socceroos over the last 14-odd years," Milligan said in a statement on the FFA website https://www.ffa.com.au/news/socceroos-great-mark-milligan-announces-international-retirement. "To be able to represent my country over that time is above and beyond anything I could have dreamed of." Milligan, who has captained the Socceroos 19 times, made his final appearance for the national team in their 5-0 World Cup 2022 qualifying win over Nepal in Canberra in October.

