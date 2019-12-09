Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't have magic wand to revive Pakistan cricket instantly: Misbah

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 11:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 11:42 IST
Don't have magic wand to revive Pakistan cricket instantly: Misbah
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has hit back at criticism of the under-performing national team, saying he does not have a magic wand to revive its fortunes instantly and will step aside if he fails to deliver after some time. Misbah, a former captain, was speaking at a media conference in Lahore to announce the 16-member squad for the two-Test home series against Sri Lanka and seemed to snap were questions were thrown at him about Pakistan's underwhelming Test performances. The most recent of such performances was a Test series loss in Australia some days ago.

"What do you want," Misbah responded when a reporter asked if he agrees with the criticism being directed at him and whether he intends to step down as some of the former players have demanded. "...you have to understand I don't have a magic wand to make everything right just like that. The players need a process to settle down and perform," he said.

Misbah said he wouldn't preside over Pakistan's decline and would do his best to make things right. "I don't have any desire to sit and watch Pakistan cricket go to pieces. Yes, no one likes that and thinks maybe someone else should be doing this job instead of me. But I am an honest man and I am doing my best and it will take some time to rebuild this test team," Misbah said.

When asked how he felt about the criticism that has come his and the team's way, Misbah said, "I can't stop anyone from speaking but to me, it is very simple what is in your heart you say." "But whatever anyone says there is no pressure on me because of the dual jobs. To me, they are wasting their energy...Those who criticize..in fact...they want to get positions vacated."

Misbah asserted he has been honest and upright about his two jobs. "Even as chief selector, I am consulting other selectors, the head coaches of the six provincial teams and even this squad has been finalized after proper deliberation. I don't believe in the one-man show," he said.

"I am honest in my intentions and I know it will take time to build up a team which has youngsters as well." Misbah is also now facing criticism for having accepted the role of head coach of the Islamabad United in the forthcoming Pakistan Super League despite reservations by some of the other franchises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: AD drops 50, Lakers beat Wolves

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 50 points, sparking the Los Angeles Lakers to a 142-125 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Davis connected on 20 of 29 shots from the floor and converted all 10 of his free t...

Don't have magic wand to revive Pakistan cricket instantly: Misbah

Pakistans head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has hit back at criticism of the under-performing national team, saying he does not have a magic wand to revive its fortunes instantly and will step aside if he fails to deliver after so...

Winter Session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly begins with arguments between YSRCP, TDP legislators during Question Hour

The Winter Session of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Monday with arguments between the leaders of the ruling YSRCP and TDP during Question Hour. The TDP asked a question on Power Purchase Agreements PPAs for renewable energy. ...

Trump becomes butt of online jokes after complaining about toilet flushing

US President Donald Trump has become a butt of jokes online after claiming that the American people are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once, with some internet users even poking fun at his eating habits. Trump during a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019