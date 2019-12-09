Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maguire says top four in sight for improving Man Utd

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 15:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 15:57 IST
Maguire says top four in sight for improving Man Utd

Manchester, Dec 9 (AFP) Harry Maguire has the top four in his crosshairs after Manchester United's thrilling derby triumph at Manchester City lifted them to fifth in the Premier League table. A week that started with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under pressure after a below-par performance in a home draw against promoted Aston Villa ended with a second memorable victory in a matter of days.

Fresh from deservedly seeing off Jose Mourinho's Tottenham 2-1 on Wednesday, United won by the same scoreline at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday thanks to a breathtaking start and impressive gameplan. Solskjaer's side could have added to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in a fine first half that laid the foundation for the 2-1 victory, which moved them to within five points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

"I think you need to look after your own results, don't look elsewhere, keep winning games," said Maguire, the world's most expensive defender. "We've won back-to-back games against Spurs and City. We've got another big game next week now (at home to Everton).

"The top four is in sight but we just keep looking after our own results, keep trying to get the three points and keep improving." United struggled to score goals in the early months of the season but Rashford, Martial and the fleet-footed Daniel James showed they can scare any side on Saturday.

"Over the last month or so, I feel like as a defender I look at the forwards and think they're going to score goals," Maguire told MUTV. "At the start of the season we didn't really score more than one goal in a game but now I think it's a few games on the spin where we're back to scoring goals.

"They're a big threat, they're top players, great talent and I think it's all coming together now." United are unbeaten in five Premier League matches and have secured their first back-to-back league wins since March.

There is a growing confidence within Solskjaer's squad and Maguire is targeting more improvements after captaining the side to victory in the blue half of Manchester. "We feel like this year we haven't got results in some games where we feel we deserved the three points," he said.

"I think the last two games, I don't think anyone can question that we've deserved both victories." (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 9-'Sudden' volcano eruption in New Zealand kills five, several missing

At least five people were killed, up to 20 injured and several reported missing after a volcano that is a tourist attraction suddenly erupted off the coast of New Zealands North Island on Monday.Police said more casualties were feared with ...

In Jharkhand, Rahul questions PM Modi's silence over rape cases

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned his silence over the recent rape cases that shook the nation. Have you made New India Every day women are being raped... Uttar Pradesh MLA raped a wo...

Vakrangee Partners With Union Bank of India for 20000 Banking BC Points for Pan India Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras

MUMBAI, Dec. 9, 2019 PRNewswire -- Vakrangee Finserve Limited i.e. 100 subsidiary company of Vakrangee Limited VL received approval from Union Bank of India for 20,000 Banking Business Correspondent BC point for Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra. T...

We are committed to protect indigenous customs and

We are committed to protect indigenous customs andcultures of Northeast, says Amit Shah in LS....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019