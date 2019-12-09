Left Menu
Development News Edition

England to host Italy in Euro 2020 warm-up

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:05 IST
England to host Italy in Euro 2020 warm-up
Image Credit: pixabay

England will step up their preparations for the Euro 2020 finals with a friendly against Italy at Wembley in March, the Football Association announced on Monday. Gareth Southgate's men will face the four-time world champions on Friday, March 27 before a match four days later against Denmark, also at Wembley.

England will then travel to play Austria in Vienna on June 2 before hosting Romania on June 7 at a venue in England that has yet to be confirmed. The Italy game is designated as "The Heads Up International" in support of the FA's charitable partnership with Prince William's Heads Together mental health initiative.

England will face Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D at Euro 2020 as well as the winner of the play-off path featuring Scotland, Israel, Norway, and Serbia. All three fixtures will be played at Wembley.

Italy, European champions in 1968, have been placed in Group A at next year's finals and will play all three of their pool games, against Turkey, Switzerland, and Wales, in Rome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Over 9 million facing food shortages in African Sahel: officials

Paris, Dec 9 AFP The number of people requiring urgent food aid in 16 countries across Africas Sahel region more than doubled this year to some 9.4 million amid an increase in violence and insecurity, officials and experts said Monday. Thre...

City may see some correction in property prices in 2020

Finally, it seems the overall slowdown that has engulfed the economy has hit Mumbai, the nations costliest property market, as well, with prices seen falling marginally next year after remaining stable in 2019. The Mumbai real estate marke...

Ram Vilas Paswan stresses need for providing safe drinking water to public

The Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Shri Ram Vilas Paswan today inaugurated the One Day Workshop organized by the Bureau of Indian Standard with the aim to disseminate information about requirements of India...

UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco IPO proceeds rise to $29.4 bln after option exercised - TV

The proceeds from Saudi Aramcos record initial public offering have risen to 29.4 billion after the oil company exercised an option to sell 15 more stock, an executive at one of the banks leading the deal told Al Arabiya news channel on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019