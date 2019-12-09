Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Russia was banned from the world’s top sporting events for four years on Monday, including the next summer and winter Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup, for tampering with doping tests. OLYMPICS-2032-AUSTRALIA/

Queensland to bid to bring Games back to Australia in 2032 SYDNEY (Reuters) - Queensland will launch a bid to bring the Summer Olympics to Australia for the third time in 2032 if it can get financial support from central and local government, state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Monday.

GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ Woods looks to draw a line under Reed violation ahead of Presidents Cup

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - United States captain Tiger Woods attempted to draw a line under Patrick Reed’s rules violation at the Hero World Challenge over the weekend when his team touched down in Australia on Monday for this week’s Presidents Cup. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Arsenal West Ham United face Arsenal in the Premier League.

9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/

Soccer - Asian Champions League 2020 draw Draw for the 2020 Asian Champions League.

10 Dec SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-GAL/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain & Galatasaray news conferences & training Training and news conferences before Paris St Germain faces Galatasaray in Champions League soccer match

10 Dec SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LMO/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow - news conferences & training Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow prepare for their final Champions League group stage match. Atletico need to win the match to guarantee qualification to the knockout stages.

10 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT GOLF

GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ (TV) Golf - Presidents Cup

U.S. captain Tiger Woods and International team captain Ernie Els hold news conferences as their sides prepare for the Presidents Cup at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club. 10 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

PARALYMPICS PARALYMPICS-2020/ (TV)

Paralympics-Interview with Paralympics chief heading into 2020 Interview with International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons eight months before the Tokyo 2020 Games.

10 Dec 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/PREVIEW Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Series Preview

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Preview of the three test series 10 Dec

SURFING SURFING-WSL/

Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations.

10 Dec

