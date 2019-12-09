Left Menu
I-League: Quess East Bengal take on Neroca, search for first win

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 19:50 IST
Kolkata giants Quess East Bengal will continue their search for a win when they travel to Imphal to lock horns with a buoyant NEROCA in an I-League match at the Khuman Lampak here on Tuesday. East Bengal have drawn the first two matches, while hosts NEROCA are coming into the match on the back of a win over Aizawl FC in a hard-fought match.

The Red and Golds created a number of chances in both the matches but they have not resulted in as many goals, which may be weighing on the team going into the Neroca encounter. "I would be worried if the team doesn't create the chances to score but creating the chances in both the games is a sign that the team combination is working well," said Quess East Bengal, Head Coach, Alejandro Menéndez.

"Though, we would have liked if we had scored more goals but nonetheless we did score in every match. So, we are closer to scoring more goals and it is a positive sign." Talking about their clash against NEROCA, the coach said: "We know how they play and their style is pretty similar to that of Real Kashmir. So, we know what we are up against.

"We have to play in our style and be confident about what we do. Our defenders are playing really well and we need to have confidence in our team. I believe we are all set for the next game." Neroca rode on a stellar performance from their custodian and skipper Marvin Devon Phillip to win against Aizawl and it will give them the much-needed confidence going into the clash against Quess East Bengal.

Neroca FC, Head Coach, Gift Rai Khan said, "I am very happy for the three points that we have got against Aizawl FC, but it's important to note that the performance wasn't up to the mark. "We have been losing a lot of ball and a lot of chances which can prove costly against a stronger opponent."

Asked about the game against Quess East Bengal, he said, "We know that Quess East Bengal is a good team but we will play at home. We will have to reduce our mistakes and make sure that we stand strong and compact against the away team's attack." He further resonated confidence in his team saying, "The team knows their strengths and weaknesses. We have prepared both mentally and physically for the same." PTI ATK

