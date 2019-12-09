Paddikal, Deshpande steer Ktaka to 259/6; Mayank falters

Half centuries by in-form batsman Devdutt Padikkal (78) and Pavan Deshpande (65) helped Karnataka reach 259/6 on the opening day of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game against Tamil Nadu here on Monday. India opener Mayank Agarwal, who plays for Karnataka, however failed to convert his start as he was dismissed on 43 off 78 balls.

For Tamil Nadu, ace off-spinner R Ashwin finished the day with figures of 1-68. Opting to bat at the NPR College ground here, Karnataka lost opener Dega Nischal (4) early.

Agarwal, who had scored a memorable test double hundred against Bangladesh, joined hands with Padikkal (78, 182 balls, 8x4), as the two put up 67-run stand for the second wicket. Agarwal was hammering the TN attack as he struck seven fours and a six.

The two were looking good when Tamil Nadu's debutant spinner M Siddharth (2-33) removed Agarwal, who gave a catch to Baba Aparajith. Skipper Karun Nair (8) also fell early as he was run out.

However, the two quick wickets did not deter Padikkal from playing his shots. He found an able ally in Pawan Deshpande (65, 142 balls, 6x4) and the two pulled the side out of the rubble with their 116-run stand.

They ensured that Karnataka passed the 200-run mark. However, Tamil Nadu rallied removing both Paddikal and Deshpande in quick succession to leave Karnataka teetering at 222-5.

Karnataka all-rounder Shreyas Gopal (35 batting, 81 balls, 3x4, 1x6) will carry the innings forward with David Mathias (0 not out) as they would look to put on as many runs on the board. For Tamil Nadu, Siddharth (2-33) was the pick of the bowlers, while Ashwin (1-68), K Vignesh (1-29) and Aparajith (1-24) took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 259/6 (Devdutt Padikkal 78, Pavan Deshpande 65; M Siddharth 2-33, Baba Aparajith 1-24) versus Tamil Nadu..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)