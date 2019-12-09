U17 football meet to determine where Indian team stands: Coach
The coach of U-17 women Indian football team, Thomas Dennerby, on Monday said his players were good and they have been working hard ahead of the three- nation tournament, which begins here on Friday. He also said the tournament was a good platform to judge where his team stands at the moment.
"It is a very exciting time. It has been good to start learning about the players both on and off the pitch. So far from what I've seen, I can say that the girls are very good and have been working very hard. "Of course, there are things we need to develop and work on -- and that is the reason we are here," Dennerby was quoted as saying in a release issued by the All India Football Federation.
The U-17 Women's Football Tournament 2019 will be held from December 13-19 where India is set to face Sweden and Thailand. The U-17 team arrived in the megapolis on Monday.
This tournament will also be a first for Dennerby after he took charge in November. Given the quality of the opposition side, Dennerby said the matches will be a "nice start" to understand where the team stands.
"We hope to have a good tournament. It is exciting to play friendlies against good opponents and it will be a nice start to see where we are at the moment. "It will also tell us the areas of the game where we need to work on, the 60-year-old added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thomas Dennerby
- Indian
- All India Football Federation
- Sweden
- Thailand
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian men's hockey team clubbed with defending champions Argentina
FPIs pour Rs 17,722 cr into Indian markets in Nov so far
After Jet Airways' demise, Lufthansa plans to 'strengthen' partnerships with Indian airlines
Virat Kohli becomes first Indian captain to win seven successive Test matches
Literature festival to celebrate Indian languages