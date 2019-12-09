Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: Eichel extends streak, Sabres down Oilers in OT

Defenseman Colin Miller scored his first goal of the season 1:13 into overtime as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Sunday night. Kyle Okposo and Johan Larsson also scored, and goaltender Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for the Sabres, who blew a two-goal, first-period lead. Buffalo wrapped up a three-game Western Canada trip with a 1-1-1 record. Russia banned from Olympics, soccer World Cup for doctoring dope tests

Russia was banned from the world's top sporting events for four years on Monday, including the next summer and winter Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup, for tampering with doping tests. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) executive committee acted after concluding that Moscow had planted fake evidence and deleted files linked to positive doping tests in laboratory data that could have helped identify drug cheats. Teqball: Hosts Hungary dominate world championships

Hungary showed it remains the dominant force in teqball, a hybrid sport mixing football with table tennis, winning the singles and doubles world titles on Sunday. Adam Blazsovics easily won the singles title and teamed up with Csaba Banyik to take home the doubles gold in Budapest. NFL roundup: 49ers win thrilling shootout vs. Saints

Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, and Robbie Gould kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired as the visiting San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 48-46 in an NFC showdown on Sunday afternoon with major seeding ramifications. Garoppolo completed 26 of 35 passes for 349 yards and drove the 49ers 63 yards in the final minute after Drew Brees had given the Saints a one-point lead with his fifth touchdown pass of the day. NBA roundup: AD drops 50, Lakers beat Wolves

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 50 points, sparking the Los Angeles Lakers to a 142-125 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Davis connected on 20 of 29 shots from the floor and converted all 10 of his free throws in 39 minutes. It was his fourth career 50-plus scoring game. Davis also had seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Queensland to bid to bring Games back to Australia in 2032

Queensland will launch a bid to bring the Summer Olympics to Australia for the third time in 2032 if it can get financial support from central and local government, state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Monday. The bid would be centered on the city of Brisbane and the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast beach resort areas of the southeast of the state, and take place from July 23 to Aug. 8 2032, she told a news conference. Woods looks to draw a line under Reed violation ahead of Presidents Cup

United States captain Tiger Woods attempted to draw a line under Patrick Reed's rules violation at the Hero World Challenge over the weekend when his team touched down in Australia on Monday for this week's Presidents Cup. Reed received a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie in a bunker on Friday during the third round of the tournament hosted by Woods in the Bahamas, where most of the American team prepared for their trip Down Under. Joshua says had health issue before first Ruiz fight

Briton Anthony Joshua, who reclaimed his world heavyweight titles with a clinical victory over Andy Ruiz Jr on Sunday, says a health issue had left him tired and drained before his shock defeat to the Mexican-American in their first fight in June. Joshua regained the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles with a unanimous points victory in Saudi Arabia, six months after he was sensationally dethroned by Ruiz at Madison Square Gardens in one of boxing's biggest upsets. NFL: Duty calls as Massachusetts police escort Chiefs' gear to game

Police in the American state of Massachusetts must have felt split loyalties as they provided an escort for football gear ahead of Sunday's National Football League game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs. While most on the force no doubt support the Patriots, who are revered in the sports-mad region, duty called when much of the Chiefs' gear was late arriving in Boston after a shipping mix-up. Kipyego rips up pacemakers' code to leave marathon field in his wake

The world's elite athletes may think twice before employing Reuban Kipyego as a marathon pacemaker again, after the Kenyan had a late change of heart in a recent race and kicked on for a bizarre victory. The 23-year-old had been due to drop out of last Friday's Abu Dhabi Marathon after 30km, but clearly his competitive spirit -- and the lure of a $100,000 prize -- got the better of him.

