Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bears LB Smith (pectoral) out for season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 23:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 23:56 IST
Bears LB Smith (pectoral) out for season

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith will miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, coach Matt Nagy announced Monday. Smith sustained the injury on a touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott during the first quarter of Thursday's 31-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The 22-year-old finishes the season with a team-leading 101 tackles to go along with two sacks and an interception. Smith has recorded 223 tackles, seven sacks and two interceptions in 28 career games since being selected by the Bears with the eighth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Kevin Pierre-Louis replaced Smith on defense for the remainder of Thursday's game. The Bears (7-6) visit the Green Bay Packers (10-3) on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

Vodafone Idea shares slip over 14 pc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-No political bias but many mistakes in FBI probe of Trump campaign - watchdog

The U.S. Justice Departments internal watchdog said it found numerous errors but no evidence of political bias by the FBI when it opened an investigation into contacts between Donald Trumps presidential campaign and Russia in 2016. The repo...

FACTBOX-Netflix dominates Golden Globe nominees, none for networks

Netflix more than doubled its number of nominations for Januarys 77th Golden Globe Awards, outstripping all of Hollywoods major studios in a list which featured no nominees from the three main U.S. television networks. Following are total n...

UPDATE 1-No political bias but many mistakes in FBI probe of Trump campaign - watchdog

The U.S. Justice Departments internal watchdog said it found numerous errors but no evidence of political bias by the FBI when it opened an investigation into contacts between Donald Trumps presidential campaign and Russia in 2016. The repo...

Prashant Kishor expresses disappointment over JD(U) supporting Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

JDU national vice-president Prashant Kishor on Monday expressed disappointment over his party supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB in the Lok Sabha, holding that the legislation discriminates against people on the basis of religion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019