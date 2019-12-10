Left Menu
Cowboys cut K Maher, sign Forbath

  Updated: 10-12-2019 00:45 IST
The Dallas Cowboys released kicker Brett Maher and signed veteran Kai Forbath, the team announced Monday. Forbath, Tristan Vizcaino and Nick Rose were scheduled to work out with the Cowboys on Monday -- the second time this month that the team looked at prospective replacements for Maher.

Maher, 30, appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys last season and 13 in 2019. While he has made 49 of 66 field goal attempts (74.2 percent) in his Cowboys' career, he was just 20 of 30 on the season. He missed a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter of last Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Chicago Bears.

He missed just one extra point attempt (68 of 69) with the Cowboys. Dallas will be the sixth stop for Forbath, 32.

He was with the New England Patriots for one game this season as a sub for an ailing Nick Folk but spent the bulk of his career with the Washington Redskins (2012-15). He also spent time with the New Orleans Saints (2015), Minnesota Vikings (2016-17) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2018). Forbath has completed 85.8 percent of his field goal attempts (121 of 141) in his career.

Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reported that Maher joined some teammates Monday morning in a visit with sick children at a local hospital. He learned he was released after returning to the Cowboys' training facility. --Field Level Media

