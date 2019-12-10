Reports: Strasburg agrees to 7-year, $245M contract

Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg has a deal in place to remain with the World Series champions, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Strasburg -- the reigning World Series Most Valuable Player -- and the Nationals have reached an agreement on a seven-year contract worth $245 million.

Strasburg's deal of $35 million annually surpasses the previous high for a pitcher's contract, which was held by Zack Greinke after the right-hander signed a six-year contract worth $206.5 million ($34.4 million average) with the Arizona Diamondbacks following the 2015 season. Strasburg's $245 million total also sets a new mark, breaking the seven-year, $217 million deal left-hander David Price received from the Boston Red Sox following the 2015 campaign. Strasburg's reported record contract could have a short stay at the top given former Houston Astros right-hander Gerrit Cole is expected to fetch a pretty penny on the open market.

The Nationals have yet to confirm the deal for Strasburg, who opted out of the final four years of his seven-year, $175 contract with the team after posting career highs in wins (18) and strikeouts (251) this past season. Strasburg went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in six games (five starts) during the postseason while leading the Nationals to their first title. The three-time All-Star started and won both Game 2 and Game 6 of the World Series against the Astros.

Strasburg owns a 112-58 record with a 3.17 ERA in 239 career starts since being tabbed as the No. 1 pick in the 2009 MLB Draft out of San Diego State. --Field Level Media

