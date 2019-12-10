Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Strasburg agrees to 7-year, $245M contract

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 02:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 02:44 IST
Reports: Strasburg agrees to 7-year, $245M contract

Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg has a deal in place to remain with the World Series champions, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Strasburg -- the reigning World Series Most Valuable Player -- and the Nationals have reached an agreement on a seven-year contract worth $245 million.

Strasburg's deal of $35 million annually surpasses the previous high for a pitcher's contract, which was held by Zack Greinke after the right-hander signed a six-year contract worth $206.5 million ($34.4 million average) with the Arizona Diamondbacks following the 2015 season. Strasburg's $245 million total also sets a new mark, breaking the seven-year, $217 million deal left-hander David Price received from the Boston Red Sox following the 2015 campaign. Strasburg's reported record contract could have a short stay at the top given former Houston Astros right-hander Gerrit Cole is expected to fetch a pretty penny on the open market.

The Nationals have yet to confirm the deal for Strasburg, who opted out of the final four years of his seven-year, $175 contract with the team after posting career highs in wins (18) and strikeouts (251) this past season. Strasburg went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in six games (five starts) during the postseason while leading the Nationals to their first title. The three-time All-Star started and won both Game 2 and Game 6 of the World Series against the Astros.

Strasburg owns a 112-58 record with a 3.17 ERA in 239 career starts since being tabbed as the No. 1 pick in the 2009 MLB Draft out of San Diego State. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

World leaders risk anger, more protests over inequality -UN official

Political leaders around the world could face growing citizen anger if they cannot re-engage with unhappy populations, a United Nations official said on Monday, as heads of state around the world grapple with protests.Demonstrations in Lati...

UPDATE 1-Top U.S. officials heading to Mexico in press to finalize USMCA -reports

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner will head to Mexico on Tuesday to work on final details of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada USMCA trade pact, which has yet to be ratified by the U.S. Congress, an admi...

Putin, Zelensky meet in Paris push to end Ukraine war

Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday met Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time, at a Paris summit aimed at agreeing on measures to help end five years of conflict in the east of Ukraine. No comprehensive peace deal i...

UPDATE 1-Ice Bucket Challenge inspiration Pete Frates dead at 34

Pete Frates, whose battle with ALS inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge that raised millions for research, died on Monday at age 34 after a seven-year battle with the disease, Boston College said.The former BC baseball captain died at his home...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019