Seahawks RB Penny out for season with ACL injury

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, coach Pete Carroll said Monday. An MRI exam confirmed an ACL tear and other damage in the knee, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Earlier, Carroll confirmed the injury was "significant" but was waiting on the MRI results to know the specific nature of the injury. Penny left Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after being injured on a 16-yard reception on Seattle's first drive, immediately grabbing the knee.

"He has had a big impact the past few weeks and we've really liked his contribution, so you miss him," Carroll said Monday. "A guy like that, you just don't replace it; you go to the next guy and he brings what he has." The second-year pro went into Sunday's action after two of the best games of his career. He ran for a career-best 129 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries at the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 24. He followed up with more than 100 yards from scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 2, rushing for 74 yards and a score on 15 carries while adding 33 yards on four receptions.

"It's disappointing losing Penny," Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said on NFL.com after the game. "I feel for him. He's such a great competitor and has been tremendous the past several weeks." Penny finishes the season with 65 carries for 370 yards and three TDs. He also made eight catches for 83 yards and a score.

He was an emerging complementary option for Seattle (10-3) behind Chris Carson, who has 1,057 rushing yards for his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. C.J. Prosise moves into a backup role, with Travis Homer next in line to pick up additional opportunities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)