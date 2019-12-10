Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seahawks RB Penny out for season with ACL injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seattle
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 06:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 06:48 IST
Seahawks RB Penny out for season with ACL injury
Image Credit: Twitter (@Seahawks)

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, coach Pete Carroll said Monday. An MRI exam confirmed an ACL tear and other damage in the knee, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Earlier, Carroll confirmed the injury was "significant" but was waiting on the MRI results to know the specific nature of the injury. Penny left Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after being injured on a 16-yard reception on Seattle's first drive, immediately grabbing the knee.

"He has had a big impact the past few weeks and we've really liked his contribution, so you miss him," Carroll said Monday. "A guy like that, you just don't replace it; you go to the next guy and he brings what he has." The second-year pro went into Sunday's action after two of the best games of his career. He ran for a career-best 129 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries at the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 24. He followed up with more than 100 yards from scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 2, rushing for 74 yards and a score on 15 carries while adding 33 yards on four receptions.

"It's disappointing losing Penny," Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said on NFL.com after the game. "I feel for him. He's such a great competitor and has been tremendous the past several weeks." Penny finishes the season with 65 carries for 370 yards and three TDs. He also made eight catches for 83 yards and a score.

He was an emerging complementary option for Seattle (10-3) behind Chris Carson, who has 1,057 rushing yards for his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. C.J. Prosise moves into a backup role, with Travis Homer next in line to pick up additional opportunities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Democrats to unveil articles of impeachment against Trump on Tuesday -aide

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives will unveil articles of impeachment against Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a senior Democratic aide said.The House aide spoke on condition of anonymity and declined to give any d...

Genocide remains scourge and causing great suffering: UN chief

Too often, the world has failed populations under threat of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and ethnic cleansing, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in his message for the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of ...

UPDATE 10-As Democrats close in on impeachment charges, Republicans cry foul

Democrats sought on Monday to bolster the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, describing his pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political rival as a clear and present danger to national security and the upcoming U.S. election. Dem...

UPDATE 9-As Democrats close in on impeachment charges, Republicans cry foul

Democrats sought on Monday to bolster the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, describing his pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political rival as a clear and present danger to national security and the upcoming U.S. election. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019