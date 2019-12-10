Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Rashford can be as good as Ronaldo, says Solskjaer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 08:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 08:39 IST
Soccer-Rashford can be as good as Ronaldo, says Solskjaer
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has all the attributes to be as good as five-times Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Rashford scored in United's 2-1 win over champions Manchester City at the weekend to take his tally to 10 league goals for the season, already equalling his best return in the top flight midway through the campaign.

The 22-year-old England international has 13 goals in his last 14 games for club and country and Solskjaer said he saw similarities with Portuguese forward Ronaldo, who scored 118 times in 292 appearances for United from 2003-2009. "It's very easy to compare the two of them, yes," Solskjaer said. "Both with skills, body shape, attitude, attributes – everything. The boy has every chance in the world to become a top, top player. Let's hope he continues like this."

Rashford has previously been criticized for a perceived lack of composure in front of goal but he is flourishing under Solskjaer, who scored 126 goals in 366 appearances as a player for United. The Norwegian said there was much more to come from Rashford.

"As long as he keeps being positive and being direct and thinking about getting in front of the goal and getting chances, he'll score goals," Solskjaer said. United, who are fifth in the Premier League, face Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Haryana: School girl's face blackened by teacher, family stages protest and demands action

Family of a nine-year-old girl, whose face was allegedly blackened and paraded inside school premises by a woman teacher for poor performance in the exam, staged a protest in Hisar on Monday. The father of the girl, who is a Class IV studen...

Citizenship bill patently unconstitutional, battleground to shift to SC: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram described the Citizenship Amendment Bill as patently unconstitutional on Tuesday and said with its passage in Parliament, the battleground will shift to the Supreme Court. He claimed that the elected law...

Woods defends 'great kid' Reed after rule-breaking row

Melbourne, Dec 10 AFP US captain Tiger Woods defended Presidents Cup teammate Patrick Reed as a great kid Tuesday after he was penalised for breaking the rules in the Bahamas, while attempting to draw a line under the controversy. Former US...

Russia reacts with anger after doping ban from Olympics, World Cup

The World Anti-Doping Agency on Monday banned Russia for four years from major global sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar over manipulated doping data, prompting an angry response from President...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019