Booker nets 26 as Suns dump slumping T-wolves

Devin Booker had 26 points and three 3-pointers and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 24 points on his 24th birthday when the host Phoenix Suns pulled away from the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 125-109 victory Monday night. Dario Saric had 20 points and was a rebound short of his fifth double-double in the last eight games and Ricky Rubio had 16 points and 14 assists for the Suns, who beat Timberwolves for the second time in 17 days to get within one game of .500.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points and 15 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins had 23 points and Jeff Teague had 16 points and four assists off the bench for the Timberwolves, who extended a season-long losing streak to five. The teams yo-yoed through 15 lead changes and 16 ties through the first 27 minutes before the Suns opened some space when Booker made back-to-back 3-pointers for a 73-68 lead. The Suns gradually pulled away, stretching their lead to as many as 19. Minnesota was never closer than seven in the final nine minutes after Cam Johnson's trey made it 100-90.

Suns center Aron Baynes, who had missed the previous four games and nine of the last10 with injuries, had 12 points and four rebounds in 15 minutes. His 3-pointer late in the third quarter made it 92-81, the Suns' largest lead to that point. The Suns made 16-of-40 3-pointers, their eighth game with at least 15 makes this season. Oubre, Saric, Rubio, Johnson, Baynes and Frank Kaminsky had two 3-pointers apiece.

Rubio has at least 13 assists in his last three games and at least nine assists in six straight games, the longest streak by a Suns player since Goran Dragic in March 2013. The Suns have 29 or more assists in their last seven, their longest stretch since 2007. Minnesota lost all four games on the trip that ended in Phoenix, by a total of 52 points. They gave up 121, 137 and 142 points in the first three losses.

