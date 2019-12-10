Left Menu
Eagles escape Giants in OT, grab share of NFC East lead

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 10:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 10:46 IST
Carson Wentz threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with 5:10 left in overtime as the Philadelphia Eagles rallied from a 14-point deficit to post a much-needed 23-17 victory over the visiting New York Giants on a rainy Monday night. Ertz was wide open in the center of the end zone while corralling his second touchdown pass of the contest as Philadelphia snapped a three-game losing streak. Wentz completed 33 of 50 passes for 325 yards and two scores as the Eagles (6-7) moved into a tie for first place in the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys.

Ertz, who had nine receptions for 91 yards, also caught the tying touchdown pass with 1:53 left in regulation. Eli Manning completed 15 of 30 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns in his first start since Week 2 for the Giants. Manning started in place of rookie Daniel Jones, who was sidelined due to a high ankle sprain.

New York (2-11) never touched the ball in overtime while matching the franchise mark of nine straight losses, set in 1976 and matched over the 2003-04 seasons. Rookie Darius Slayton caught five passes for a season-best 154 yards and had two touchdowns for New York (all in the first half), which was outgained 418-255.

Philadelphia, already playing without injured wideouts DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor, lost standout right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) and receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot) to injuries in the second quarter. The Eagles were lethargic on offense for the first 2 1/2 quarters before showing life with a 10-play, 58-yard drive. Boston Scott capped the excursion with a 2-yard run to bring Philadelphia within 17-10 with 1:28 left in the third quarter.

Philadelphia faced fourth-and-1 from its own 29 with under five minutes left in the game, and Wentz gained 2 yards on the quarterback sneak to keep the drive alive. He later hit J.J. Arcega-Whiteside for 22 yards, Dallas Goedert for 28 and Greg Ward Jr. for 12 on consecutive plays to move the ball to the New York 1. On third-and-goal from the 2, Wentz connected with Ertz to cap the 14-play, 85-yard drive and knot the score at 17.

Manning completed 11 of 19 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and the Giants held a 17-3 lead while the Eagles were booed off the field by the home fans. Manning threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Slayton on the first play of the second quarter. The teams traded 34-yard field goals later in the quarter -- Jake Elliott for the Eagles, Aldrick Rosas for the Giants -- before Manning and Slayton teamed up again on a 55-yard scoring play with 27 seconds left in the half.

